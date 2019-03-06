Chili Cook-off: and the Winners are...

By Tina Olson

trpub@times-online.com

The Valley City Chamber’s Chili Cook-off and Community Olympics kicked off the 82nd annual North Dakota Winter Show on Monday, March 4, with some rootin’ tootin’ chili competitors: Bank Forward, Bill’s Variety Eats and Catering, Valley City Children’s Center, CHI Mercy Health, Dacotah Bank, North Dakota Winter Show, Sheyenne Care Center, Valley City Eagles Club and Valley City Fire Department.

And the winner is (insert drum roll!)......Bank Forward won Judge’s Choice Best Chili and the Valley City Fire Department was awarded People’s Choice Best Chili.

Best Booth was awarded to CHI Mercy Health, who had a spooky Sanderson Sisters theme from the movie “Hocus Pocus,” and Best Costume was awarded to Sheyenne Care Center, dressed as Snow White and Seven Dwarfs.

Directly following the Chili Cook-off was the Community Olympics, an event where different local teams gather to participate in some crazy antics and fun.

Bank Forward won the first competition, the egg toss. The Smoosh Race was a close one, with first place Sheyenne Care Center beating the Valley City Fire Department by only one second. Cornerstone Rental won Dizzy Cowboy; Valley City Fire Department won Fly Flicker; and the Sheyenne Care Center was crowned champion of the Modified Chuck Wagon.

A special thank you to the Chili Cook-off and Community Olympics sponsors: Cornerstone Rentals, BEK Communications, Brothers III, Mobility Plus, Bakkegard and Schell and Bridges Car Wash. Thank you also to Leevers Foods for donating the spoons, various individuals/businesses who donated the cups and a big thank you to the local chili judges and North Dakota Winter Show staff for the facility and setup.