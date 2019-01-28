CHI Mercy Health Foundation Announces 2019 Giving Hearts Day Participation

Special to Times-Record

Valley City, ND CHI Mercy Health Foundation is excited to announce it has been selected by Dakota Medical Foundation and the Impact Foundation to participate in Giving Hearts Day 2019, a 24-hour online fundraising event that will be held on February 14, 2019.

We have lots of fun planned for the community this year leading up to Giving Hearts Day! We will kick things off at Washington Elementary on Wednesday, January 30, when the 5th grade class (also joined by St. Catherine’s 5th graders) will help our Action Team assemble 270 First Aid Kits! We will also talk about Philanthropy and Volunteerism with the children during the event. As a “thank you” for their help—Dakota Medical Foundation has donated a $10 Giving Hearts Day Gift Card for each child to use to “Pay it forward” to a charity they love on February 14!

Join CHI Mercy Health Foundation and CHI Home Health at the Valley City Eagles Club for a Spaghetti Supper from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. on Monday, February 11. February 11 is the World Day of the Sick/Healing and we will give away the 270 first aid kits to anyone attending the spaghetti supper! You’ll also be able to have fun at our selfie photo booth that evening.

On Giving Hearts Day, CHI Mercy Health Foundation will host an Open House from 10 a.m.—2 p.m. in the hospital lobby. We will have computers set up to assist the public with the online giving event. In addition, the Mercy Hospital Auxiliary will be holding their “Chocolate Love A’fair” (and bake sale) during that time by the Hospital Cafeteria—please join us for the fun and treats!

This year, our goal is to raise $25,000 to purchase 2 Vital Sign Monitors and 1 infusion recliner for our Outpatient IV Therapy Department. Contributions of $10 or more will be matched by DMF or other generous donors (up to the first $4000 received). To support CHI Mercy Health Foundation and have your donation matched, simply go to givingheartsday.org anytime on February 14! Please contact Stephanie Mayfield in the CHI Mercy Health Foundation office (direct #845-6557 or stephaniemayfield@catholichealth.net) with any questions.