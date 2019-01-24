CHI Mercy Health Employees Recognized for Dedicated Service

Special to Times-Record

Valley City, ND—Every year, CHI Mercy Health shows its appreciation to those employees who have reached certain employment milestones. It is part of our culture to thank people for a job well done. It is remarkable and gratifying to have employees who have served CHI Mercy Health for so many years, like the employees below who were recognized for their service on December 19th, 2018 at the Hospital Christmas Potluck.

The following individuals were recognized for their years of service:

20 Years of Service: Zona Wager

15 Years of Service: Clark Kruta, Stephanie Kruta, Roger Lerud

10 Years of Service: Danielle Arneson, Cindy Moe

5 Years of Service: Angel Casamayor, Linda Hoff, Patty Sather, April Whisler