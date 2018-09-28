CHI Mercy Health Auxiliary Shares Membership Tea

By Donovan Williams

trnews1@times-online.com

CHI Mercy Health invites the public to their hospital cafeteria for its first annual Auxiliary Membership Tea, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2-4 p.m.

The group has previously organized several fundraisers and events benefiting the hospital, and the Membership Tea event is another way the Auxiliary can spread awareness about what they do and why.

Auxiliary President Frances Yokom expressed how important it is for the organization to be recognized. “We just decided a lot of people don’t know what the Hospital Auxiliary does,” she said. “This is an informational event, so we will be giving tours of the hospital in different areas to let the community know who we are and what we do.”

Yokom also spoke about the many fundraisers the Auxiliary has done and still planning in the community. “We do fundraisers, work some hours in the gift shop, do kindergarten tours in spring, we’re looking to get more social time with the swing-bed patients [at Mercy].”

The Auxiliary has two bake sales every year, and they will hold a jewelry sale and “Calendar Cakes” in May.

“We also have Collective Goods, which is where someone comes in and has a station at the Education Center, selling all kinds of interesting things,” Yokom said.

For more information about upcoming events, Yokom encourages the public to call her at 845-0419. She hopes to see many people in the CHI Mercy cafeteria on the 4th.