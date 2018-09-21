CHI Mercy “Stop the Bleed”Class Offered

By Donovan Williams

A special seminar will be held on October 4th at the Health Education Center in Valley City at 5 p.m.

For the first time in Valley City, "Stop the Bleed" classes, part of a program created by the American College of Surgeons and the Committee on Trauma, will teach bystanders how to stop major bleeding of victims should such incidents arise. Dr. Mary Aaland, MD, has been very involved in the "Stop the Bleed" program, expressing a lot of passion for spreading this program through North Dakota. She has already taught classes in Tioga.

Dr. Fredrick Mitzel, MD, will be teaching the Valley City classes and hopes to hold multiple sessions after this one. "This is the first class I've taught in this area. The hope is that––depending on if we have a positive response––we could certainly hold the class again and teach it to the public over time. I would become an instructor, along with another instructor in town, the two of us could teach the class,” he said. “What we are trying to do is to get the general public educated in stopping severe bleeding. So they could respond to an incident before the First Responders get there, which would be especially useful for people on farms. If a farmer had a limb injury, someone could apply a tourniquet and stop the bleeding immediately. Then there is more of a chance of surviving or salvaging the limb."

