CHI Health at Home Mardi Gras Celebration Lights Up The Eagles Club

By Ellie Boese

Masks, feathers, sequins, and colorful beads joined the lights and music at the Eagles Club on Saturday night. Members of the community gathered at the 2nd Annual CHI Health at Home-Hospice Mardi Gras Gala to support and raise funds for the organization while kicking off the Mardi Gras season early.

Even despite the bitterly cold weather, the CHI staff was extremely happy to see attendance up from last year’s event.

KOVC was recognized as a Gold level sponsor, donating $1,000 to the event fundraiser and both Doosan Bobcat and Valley Sales were Purple level sponsors ($500). There was an incredible number of different silent auction items, donated by many businesses and individuals around the area.

The raffle prizes were a $900 Traeger Grill and accessories, a $550 Smith and Wesson 9MM (or gift card to Scheels for that same amount), and a $320 75-pound meat bundle from Valley Meats.

Both sponsors and donors at this event and others play a vital role in helping CHI raise funds for their budget. All of those funds get to stay within the community that CHI serves.

Attendees enjoyed Paul Leier’s Big Hammer Entertainment, a selection of hearty Louisiana-inspired appetizers, a costume contest, bidding in silent auction, and playing a variety of games. It was a fun night to support one of the most important organizations in the area.

Submitted photo

Kneeling (l-r): Beth Huseth-RN, Amber Rude-PTA/CNA, Lisa Johnson-UC, Amanda Nielsen-RN. Standing (l-r): Julie Opatz-AA, Mary Haugen-RN, Lisa Bayley-Neurauter-LSW, Vicki Pedersen-Director, Tamie Gerntholz-RN/CC, Darcy Jacobson-CNA. Back Row (l-r): Susanne Olson-Liaison, Kalina Hiam–RN, Doreen Gordon–AA.