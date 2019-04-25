Chamber/BCDC Present Awards

By TR Staff, treditor@times-online.com

The Valley City Area Chamber of Commerce gave four awards at its joint banquet with the Valley City-Barnes County Development Corporation on Tuesday, April 23rd.

The two entities met at Valley City State University’s Student Center with a social at 5:30 p.m. and banquet at 6:30 with Natalie Meyer, Chamber president, and Kay Vinje, Chamber VP, who presented the awards.

The most prestigious and honorable Hi-Line Award, goes to an individual who, over a period of years, has been a leader in the business community, exceeded the day-to-day duties of his or her job or position, contributed to the betterment of the community, been resourceful sharing information for the benefit of others, been identified as a promoter for all that is good about Valley City and served or is serving as a Chamber volunteer through community or board.

This year’s 2019 Hi-Line award winner, Dean Sauer, has a long history of the betterment of Valley City and Barnes County area. Dean was instrumental in establishing the Image Enhancement Grant process, he aided in purchasing the Rosebud Rail Car along with managing, owning and operating an office supply business in Valley City since 1992. That same business today, Valley Officeworks, won Business of the Year in 2011. In accepting his award Dean shared the wisdom he had learned throughout his journey and encouraged all to “share of yourself, your being just a little piece of the puzzle and helping out where or when you can will make all the difference in our community.”

The Business of the Year Award goes to a Chamber member business that’s been in business for at least three years and has shown excellent business growth, growth in employee numbers and employee relations and also innovative in products and services and contributing to community projects. This year recipient, Six D Construction, was awarded the honor with Paul Diegel, owner and operator accepting the award. The Paul and Tanya Diegel family have worked very hard to create affordable housing for all living in and moving to Valley City including Valley Bluffs Apartments, The Legacy Place, Legacy Townhomes and their newest expansion Legacy West Townhomes.

The Community Image Award is given by the Valley City Chamber of Commerce to recognize a chamber member who has added to the visual character of Valley City by improving and enhancing their physical business location. This year the Community Image award goes to a business that has relocated to a beautiful new building at a highly visible crossroads — the corner of Central and Main — in Valley City. This business traces its roots all the way back to a drug store founded in 1884 in Jamestown in what was then Dakota Territory. That drug store also featured the territory’s first female pharmacist. The 2019 Community Image Award was awarded to Thrifty White Pharmacy of Valley City. Accepting the award on behalf of Thrifty White is Samantha Holm, head pharmacist.

The Community Spirit Award goes to an individual who has been a leader in our business community and its future. Mr. Josh Johnson, superintendent of Valley City Public Schools, is exactly that person. Josh is forever looking to improve how we educate and train our next generation of work force. He has involved members of the business community while changing the focus of the school and encouraging students to pursue their passions, whether those passions are to attend post-secondary education, join the military or join the work force. The communication between VCPS and all aspects of our community have improved greatly in the time Mr. Johnson has been in charge. He’s listened and has refocused the goal of the school to provide individualized education for every student. He also encourages all students, staff, parents, and community members to be kinder, happier, prouder, more engaged and considerate of others. In 2017, the “Hi-Liner Way” was adopted to promote a positive school environment and a healthy community. Part of the school’s mission is to provide an environment where all Hi-Liners will be safe, respectful, and responsible.