Chamber Construction Cash Kick-Off

By Tina Olson

trpub@times-online.com

The Valley City Chamber of Commerce is giving away Construction Cash this summer and invites all residents of Valley City and the surrounding area to shop downtown for a chance at $100 and the $1,000 grand prize in Chamber Bucks.

Construction Cash is a promotion that is designed to work like this: it will offer customers a paper slip at every downtown business during Phase I and Phase II of the renovation of Central Avenue. After customers have deposited those slips in the Construction Cash boxes (there is one at each participating location), one name per week from each box will be drawn for the chance to win $100 in Chamber Bucks. At the end of Phase II, all names will be mixed together and one lucky name drawn will win the $1,000 Grand Prize in Chamber Bucks.

How exciting…shopping downtown, enjoying the unique charm, friendly service and great savings from all our Central Avenue stores, plus a chance to win money. Count me in!

Construction Cash begins with the businesses along which Phase I of the Main Street Initiative Project is underway: Lunchbox, Remax/Lawn Realty, Edward Jones/Kevin Eggermont, Wells Fargo, The Vault, Mainstreet Breads and Candy Emporium, Thrivent Financial, Blush Boutique, RJ’s Fashions, Wellness and Beauty Revelations, Raymond Jones Financial, Abused Persons Outreach Center, Vicky’s Viking Room, Kennelly Law, Valley Barber, Concept Dentistry, Goven Law Office, Noos Shop, Dutton’s Parlour, Valley Gallery, McLean Frames, Eagle Nest Bookstore, NuCara Pharmacy, Ace Hardware, Straus Mall - Suite E Salon, Blastin’ Nutrition, Fremstad Law, Professional Eyecare and i3G Media.

Drawings will be held every Thursday, with winners announced in the Valley City Times-Record and on KOVC Radio on Fridays. The first Phase I $100 Chamber Buck winner will be drawn May 9th, to be followed by drawings on May 16, 23, 30 and June 6, 13.

Phase I is slated to be finished before Rally in the Valley, June 14-16.

Phase II is scheduled to begin June 17th, when Construction Cash boxes will be moved to businesses on Central Avenue’s North end at this time.

Drawings for Phase II will be June 20, 27, July 3, 11, 18, 25, August 1, 8, 15 and 22. Watch for more details and finalists results in your Times-Record and on KOVC radio.

The Valley City Chamber would like to remind all shoppers in Valley City and the surrounding area that the majority of the businesses on Central Avenue have back door entrances that have been marked with large yellow and black signs to allow you easy access. This, coupled with marked parking lots (included on a map, as well as on large white and black signage) make your hometown shopping fun and easy. Take a stroll down Central Avenue to see for yourself and support your local businesses!