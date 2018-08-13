Chalk Art Inspires Creativity in Valley City
TR Staff
Monday, August 13, 2018
VALLEY CITY, N.D.
Chalk Art Night was held Thursday, August 9th at the Barnes County Courthouse. The event is sponsored by Dacotah Bank, Bank Forward and First Community Credit Union, all of Valley City.
Chalk Art Night invites all ages to come, design and share their artwork with the community.
Local artist, Paul Noot, was on site August 9th to join in on the fun.
Chalk Art will be held the 2nd Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. in the courthouse courtyard. Chalk is provided or you can bring your own. Hot dogs are served until gone.
