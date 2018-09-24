Chaffee and Butcher Present Measure #1 in Valley City
By Donovan Williams
Former President of Valley City State University, Ellen Chaffee and Bismarck Republican, Dina Butcher presented their information on ballot Measure #1 Thursday at the VCSU Science Center Auditorium, 7 p.m.
The two gave their input and shared their passion for North Dakota and the welfare of its citizens.
What Measure #1 would do is restrict lobbyist from giving gifts to legislators. It would also ban public officials from taking jobs as lobbyists for two years after leaving office and blocking foreign money from coming in. The goal is to improve to accountability, show people we can trust who we support in political events. Butcher said, "Basically it is about common sense and accountability. People want honesty, they want to know who they are dealing with, it's human nature and applying it to the standards of our elected and appointed officials."
