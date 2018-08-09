Central Avenue Pharmacy introduces Creative Chatter crafting classes

Creative Chatter will begin Thursday, August 9th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Central Avenue Pharmacy, 323 Central Avenue, Valley City.

Classes will continue every Thursday. August 16th will be a custom name art painting class and August 23rd, a Mason jar flower vase creation class.

Thursday, August 30th will begin the sewing class, which does require pre-registration as the participants will need to bring their own machines.

The first class will be a table runner project. Sewing classes will continue on the last Thursday of every month.

Future classes focus on different projects such as stepping stones, beading, jewelry, scrapbooking, ceramic painting and so much more.

Basic to premium packages are available for purchase, starting at $10 per project, with coffee and snacks provided.

Tricia Germann, project coordinator says, “The classes are for all ages and experience levels. Everyone is welcome to stop in anytime between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sign up is encouraged but not necessary.” Germann adds, “I’ve been crafting since I was a child and really wanted to share in the enjoyment it brings with the people of Valley City.”

Central Avenue Pharmacy also offers a Y-Knot group, a knitting and crocheting class, meets the first and third Monday of each month from 7-8:30 p.m.

The class welcomes all from the interested in learning to the experienced who are looking to share their work and perfect their skills.

Doreen Sayler offers, “Crafting classes are wonderfully inspiring as a creative experience but it also offers a social outlet for people to enjoy each other’s company.” She adds, “We welcome all ideas and suggestions of different projects that we can all learn together.”

Creative Chatter staff plans to include seasonal projects and as the classes grows, a Saturday morning class addition is probable. For more information, questions or to pre-register please call Tricia, Doreen or Natalie at (701) 845-5280.