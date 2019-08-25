Central Avenue Closed Aug. 26-Sept 3

Central Avenue Concrete Pavement Repair:

The concrete pavement repair in Valley City continues along Central Avenue N. Beginning Monday, August 26, 2019, Central Avenue will be closed between 6th St N and 9th St N. The intersections at 6th St N and 9th St N will remain open at this time. Beginning Tuesday, September 3, 2019, Central Avenue will be closed to traffic from the entrance to Hanna Field north to 12th Street N. Access to the Sheyenne Care Center and Hanna Field Parking lot will be provided from the south. Access to the residential area north of 12th Street, including Central Avenue, 14th St NW and Courts A, B & C will be provided to the north and along 3rd Ave NW. Traffic along 12th Street North will be limited to one lane and will be controlled by traffic signals during this time. Additional updates will be provided as needed.