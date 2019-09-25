Celebrating the Fall Equinox at the Medicine Wheel

September 23rd the Valley City Convention & Visitors Bureau, Friends of Medicine Wheel Park and the Bridges Art Council hosted the annual Autumnal Equinox Celebration.

Although the event was greeted with a partly cloudy evening, the sunset offered a beautiful backdrop as the Buffalo River Native American Singers and Dancers performed for the crowd.

Telescopes of all shapes and sizes gave attendees an even closer view of the starry skies, sharing in the beauty of remembering the past and looking toward the future.