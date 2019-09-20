Celebrating the Autumnal Equinox at Medicine Wheel Park

On September 23rd at 7 p.m., the Valley City Convention & Visitors Bureau and Medicine Wheel Park will be hosting their annual Autumnal Equinox celebration. The Buffalo River Native American Singers and Dancers will be performing at the event and if the sky cooperates, a Star Party with telescopes abounding will give attendees an even closer view of the starry skies.

Because of its symbolism and physical construction, Medicine Wheel Park is probably the best place to be on the evening of this celestial event, offering a close connection to the solar system as it moves us into fall.

The park is 30 acres and features two different solar calendars and a distance-scaled solar system. You’ll be in the middle of the stars on the ground and can even take a walk through the solar system, visiting celestial neighbors on a smaller scale. The center of the Medicine Wheel in the park serves as the Sun’s location in our skies, and the planets and their orbits are represented as you navigate outward from the red orb.

