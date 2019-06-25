CANCELLATION – AMBER ALERT – CANCELLATION

This is a cancellation of the AMBER Alert issued on June 25, 2019. LeahMae Morsette has been safely located in Bismarck, ND by law enforcement officials.

An Amber Alert is being issued at the request of Bismarck Police Department. On June 24, 2019 at 1:00 am, LeahMae Dawn Morsette was last seen at the 300 block of West Arbor Avenue in Bismarck, ND. LeahMae is described as a Native American female and is 7 months old. She has black hair and brown eyes. LeahMae was wearing a tan onesie with shorts over the top or a magenta top and pink shorts. She may also be in a stroller with a blue and white unicorn diaper bag. LeahMae may be with Cole Lee Pfaff.

Cole Lee Pfaff is described as a 31 year old white male, is 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 240 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Bismarck Police Department at (701) 223-1212.

The above Amber Alert information is available to the public by calling 511 and at

www.ndresponse.gov/alert.