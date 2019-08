Saturday, August 24th, 2019, the Barnes County Wildlife Federation is hosting the 24th Annual Bullhead Derby at Lake Ashtabula Crossing. There is an entry fee of $5/ adult and $3/ 12 and under. Registration will occur from 7am – 10am with fishing available from 7am – 3pm. To find out more about the competition, buy the Valley City Times Record's Thursday, August 15th edition.