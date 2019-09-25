Broncos Football to Face Oakes; Both Undefeated

Lisbon Broncos Football’s latest game ended nicely for the home team. At the Lisbon sports Complex, the Broncos took on Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm Thunder in a conference game and came out with a 50-22 win.

Juniors Hunter Schultz and Dawson Parrow, and senior Jordan Sours of the Broncos put points on the board with running touchdowns. Lisbon put a quick 22 and 28 on the board during the 1st and 2nd quarter, and though the Thunder fought back in the 4th quarter, putting up 16 points, it wasn’t enough to close the gap.

If you recognize Schultz, Parrow and Sours’ names, it’s because their football rushing yards on the season continue to be astounding and their all-around performance has no doubt contributed to this record-setting season.

The Broncos are now 3-0 in their conference, 4-0 on the season, with a non-conference win against Central Cass in August.

Next Friday will see many different of high school football face-offs, but the game you might want to pay attention to is Lisbon vs. Oakes.

The two teams are the only in Region 1A that remain unbeaten this season and will face off for the first time in 15 years on Friday, September 27th, 7 p.m. at Oakes High School.

Both of the undefeated teams have scored at least 30 points during all of their four respective wins.