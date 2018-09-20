Bright Future: A Commission Meeting

By Chelsey Olauson

The future is indeed bright for residents of Valley City, with events fast approaching such as Homecoming. The parade application was approved for September 21st at 4 pm. Also, for Alyson Moses, a bright new career is ahead of her: Police Chief Phil Hatcher “empowered her with the badge” after she was sworn in as a brand-new police officer. Welcome, Alyson!

As one individual enters service to the city, one exited formal service: Rich Hass has been an officer in the fire department for 28 years and three months. Since 1990, he has been part of the team that shielded Valley City from the brunt of fire damage by actively working to prevent fires. Gary Retterath, fire chief, presented Rich Hass with a plaque as a thank you for his service. Retterath again called for volunteer firefighters to assist in keeping the city safe.

Even taxation is given a gleam: The city has decreased its mill levy through the hard work of the finance department at City Hall. That will be reflected in a decrease of the city’s portion of property tax from last year.

Valley City shines bright by itself, as we residents know well, and one prominent way was mentioned at the meeting in the connection between the City and the Public Works. My biology-focused ears perked up when a city commissioner compared the two entities as possessing a “symbiotic relationship.” That is an accurate description, as many city expenses are paid for through the revenue generated by the public works, such as the police department and City Hall, where commission meetings are held, among many other activities. Our town is one of eight electrical municipals of the state, and is the largest to own the electrical grid. The city literally shines at night with electrical power from the cooperation between City and Public Works.

Valley City is also part of the North Dakota League of Cities, which recently had its annual conference in Grand Forks. This conference is a “great way to network with all communities, large and small, in North Dakota” said Finance Director Avis Richter. It was all about how to improve cities; “brainstorming and hearing what other cities are doing” as far as what works and what does not. Richter and all attendees enthused about the conference, which was titled “Future Ready Cities.” The members of the city are actively working to improve the city, which is reflected in their attendance at the conference.

A reminder that the last Thursday and Friday of September are the last times to pick up trees not over four inches in diameter closed the September 19th Commission Meeting.