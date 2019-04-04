BREAKING NEWS: April 4th Incident

BREAKING NEWS:

From the Valley City Police Department Regarding Incident on 4-4-19 at 1:53 a.m. VCPD was dispatched to a business in the 100 block of Main St E. regarding an imminent life safety issue involving 2 staff members and a male perpetrator. As officers arrived on scene they found one staff member running away from the business and took them into protective custody. A short time later, the other staff member was found to be safe at a different location. A perimeter was established to ensure the public safety while officers investigated the incident.

Zachary David Kline, a 27 year old Valley City resident, was taken into custody without further incident and is currently being held in the Barnes County jail with charges of 2 counts terrorizing (C-Felony), and 2 counts of felonious restraint (C-Felony). Further charges are pending at this time.

VCPD was assisted by the James Valley Special Operations Team, James River Correctional Center Hostage Negotiation Team, Barnes County Sheriff's Office and Barnes County Ambulance.

Release Authorized:

Phil Hatcher

Chief of Police