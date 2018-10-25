Bountiful Barnes County Vegetables

By Chelsey Olauson

Red, green, yellow, purple, orange. That may sound like a box of melted crayons, but it also describes what you’ll find if you visit the Farmers Market throughout the growing season.

Potatoes, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, onions, lettuce, herbs, green beans, baked goods like pies, cookies, doughnuts, specialty bread of all varieties, homemade bread from scratch, “pickles of a whole variety,” and many different kinds of jellies and jams. As the season went on, vegetables available at varying cyclical times such as squash, pumpkins, gourds, garlic, corn, melons, grapes, apples, raspberries, broccoli, and cauliflower were added.

Whew! That is quite an exhaustive list of vegetables and other goods available at Valley City’s Farmers Market, and it doesn’t even include all of the items that are offered. Attending the Farmers Market is really the only way to know all of what is being sold. For an impressive thirty-nine years, Valley City has been provided with fresh produce in the Farmers Market.

The Valley City Farmers Market doesn’t just provide Valley City with fresh vegetables of amazing quality and freshness, either. This past summer, they dispensed vegetables for a joint event with the Healthy Heart Program through the hospital, the Farm To Table Chamber Dinner, to spotlight farmers and their contributions, and to West Fargo Public Schools to celebrate North Dakota and all of its agricultural products on the day when schools proudly serve North Dakota products in their lunch lines.

While the Farmers Market hasn’t always been in its current location (Shopko’s parking lot), they are now ten vendors strong and joyfully provide customers with high-quality, fresh fruits, vegetables, and baked goods. “We try to pick vegetables at the height of freshness to provide our customers with the best quality,” comments Voldal.

They close on Monday the 29th, says Norma Voldal, organizer of the Market. Still being offered are onions, peppers, pumpkins, carrots, squash, dried apples, and so much more. Voldal states that many of the vendors are chemical-free, and if you are curious about the life of your produce, just ask the vendors, and they are more than happy to discuss how it got from ground to table.

Voldal speaks to the public when she says “Farmers Market vendors would like to thank our customers” and hopes that their loyal customers “will continue to come back and see us again next year.”