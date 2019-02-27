BOUNCE! Family Fun at Jamestown Civic Center

By Joseph Kjos

BOUNCE is a Family fun event to be held Sunday, March 10th at the Jamestown Civic Center. It will begin at noon and last until 5:00 p.m. Children and parents alike are invited to enjoy bounce houses, slides, obstacle courses, and lots of food and games. Admission is paid on arrival at $12 for ages 12 and younger, parents free.

With 20 bounce houses, giant slides, and games for all ages, everyone should find something to enjoy at BOUNCE. Some of the biggest will be a 22 ft. giant slide, a 40 ft. obstacle course alongside the Scooby Doo Bounce and Slide, Monster’s University, the Mickey Jump, the Candy Land Bounce and Slide, Tropical Dinosaur, Treasure Island Obstacle Course, and a whole lot more. Also available for parents with little ones will be a Toddler Zone for children four and younger. This area will have its own downsized obstacle course and jumping activities.

Other games include bowling, life-size Connect Four, a pony hop race track, a balloon twister, a selfie booth, face painting, joust, caricature paintings for $2, and others. Food will be available from vendors, and kids can chow down on pizza, pretzels, bag tacos, popcorn, and several other options.

For five hours on the 10th, children and adults alike will find plenty to keep them busy and having fun at BOUNCE, “where everyone is a kid at heart.”