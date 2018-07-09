Body of Baby Found Near Woodworth

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (AP) — Authorities in central North Dakota have found the body of a 4-month-old boy whose mother told law enforcement officers she couldn’t remember the last four days or where she left the baby.

Stutsman County Sheriff Chad Kaiser tells KQDJ radio that the baby’s body was found Saturday. Kaiser says an autopsy will be conducted to find out how long the baby had been dead.

No other details about the baby’s death were released.

The sheriff says a farmer on Friday found the baby’s mother, Justice Lange, in rural Woodworth. Lange and the baby were reported missing on Monday.

Kaiser says the search has centered near where Lange was found.

Kaiser says Lange had several warrants out for her arrest. She was taken to a Fargo hospital with undisclosed injuries.