Blush Boutique “Fall Into Fashion” Oct. 24
By Ellie Boese
treditor@times-online.com
Blush Boutique is having a fun “Fall Into Fashion” event at the Country Club this Wednesday, Oct. 24.
It will begin at 7:00 p.m. with a style show, premiering fall clothing items new to the shop this autumn.
Following the show, there will also be a pop-up shop, where guests can check out the newest boutique items. The evening features gift certificate and prize drawings, as well as hors-d’oeuvres and style inspiration. Free will donations are accepted.
Blush strives to create a fun and relaxed shopping experience, providing customers with unique clothing pieces that empower women to love who they are.
They encourage the public to come check it out with some friends and step into autumn on a fashionable foot.
