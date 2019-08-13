Blue-Green Algae Advisories North Dakota

The phrase “Dog Days of Summer” brings to mind steamy weather, endless hot sunshine, and the smell of a lake or pond getting a bit ripe. The water looks a bit greener and murkier as the hot days turn into consecutive months, and a nose-crinkling smell isn’t the only unpleasant thing they’re brewing. Blue-green algae (also known as cyanobacteria) begins to establish itself in warm, stagnant bodies of water, discoloring the water and causing foam, scum or mats to appear on the surface. Though it sounds fairly harmless, blue-green algae is anything but. Read more in today's, Tuesday, August 13th, Times-Record.