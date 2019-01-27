Blizzard Warning in effect from 6:00 PM CST until Monday, 12:00 PM CST. Source: U.S. National Weather Service

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

NOON CST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow and blizzard conditions expected. Total snow

accumulations of 4 to 7 inches expected. Winds gusting as high

as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Barnes, Ransom and Sargent Counties.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 6 PM CST this

evening. For the Blizzard Warning, from 6 PM this evening to

noon CST Monday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind

chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on

exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you

must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your

vehicle in case of an emergency.

A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are

expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds

and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout

conditions, making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel. If

you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get

stranded, stay with your vehicle.

The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at

dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling

5 1 1 in either state.