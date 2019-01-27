BLIZZARD WARNING!
Blizzard Warning in effect from 6:00 PM CST until Monday, 12:00 PM CST. Source: U.S. National Weather Service
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
NOON CST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow and blizzard conditions expected. Total snow
accumulations of 4 to 7 inches expected. Winds gusting as high
as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Barnes, Ransom and Sargent Counties.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 6 PM CST this
evening. For the Blizzard Warning, from 6 PM this evening to
noon CST Monday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind
chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather
conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you
must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your
vehicle in case of an emergency.
A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are
expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds
and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout
conditions, making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel. If
you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get
stranded, stay with your vehicle.
The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at
dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling
5 1 1 in either state.
