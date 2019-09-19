Blind Veteran and Grandson Get Their Buck

On the evening of September 13, Vietnam veteran Dean Pedersen, of Valley City, N.D., got the chance to experience something he never thought he would. He was able to go on a white-tailed deer hunt despite his complete inability to see anything at all.

Dean was able to make a successful rifle shot on a trophy white-tailed buck with the help of his 11-year-old grandson Jack Lerud, who acted as his grandfather’s eyes to line up his rifle shot while hunting at the Baldhill Creek Adventures property near Binford, N.D.

The Outdoor Adventure Foundation (OAF), a nonprofit providing adventures for youth and veterans suffering life-threatening illnesses or living with a permanent disability, made this special hunt a reality for Dean and Jack, offering Dean honor for his sacrifice in military service as well as a celebration of his persistence and tenacity in his recovery following the grenade attack that rendered him blind.

He was only a few days away from being shipped home at the time of the attack.

His recovery was not easy, but he hasn’t let his disability stop him from making the most of his life. He is well known in the Valley City area for his inspirational speaking engagements in local schools, as well as his carpentry. That is correct, Dean is the owner and operator of Pedersen Wood Craft, and is well-known for his carpentry work.

The idea of Dean going deer hunting originated with George Berger, the owner of Baldhill Creek Adventures, who is from Valley City, but now lives on his expansive property near Binford.

George has helped many young hunters harvest their first deer and has hosted several charitable hunts for the North Dakota Outdoor Adventure Foundation and the Injured Military Wildlife Project of North Dakota, who donated the tag for Dean’s hunt.

He came up with a plan to set up a solid shooting rest in a deer blind for Dean and have Dean’s grandson, Jack, line up the shot for Dean to pull the trigger.

George contacted the North Dakota Game and Fish to find out if it would be legal for Dean and Jack to work together on the hunt and they said they would approve the hunt, with consideration for some special allowances for the charitable hunting organizations.

