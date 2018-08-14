Best of the Best 2018: Choose Your Favorite

Valley City Times-Record readers have the chance to vote on the Best of the Best in Barnes County and surrounding communities by casting a ballot for their favorite business or staff member.

Questionnaires have published in the August 2, 3, 9, 10, 13, 14th and 17th Times-Record editions. Readers are encouraged to show appreciation to the wonderful businesses and services in the area by filling out the questionnaire and dropping off the ballot at the Times-Record office.

Times-Record General Manager, Tina Olson says, “the contest as a nice way of honoring those businesses and individuals that go out of their way to give excellent customer service.”

Completed entry forms can be dropped off at or sent to the Valley City Times-Record, 146 Third. St. NE, Valley City, postmarked by August 24th.

The “Best of the Best” top three finishers in each category will be announced in a very special celebration edition of the Times-Record on Friday, August 31st.

Readers are able to vote in as many different categories as they wish and can enter as often as they wish.

A complete list of categories can be found on page 2.

Olson adds, “We know the area businesses would appreciate your vote. It’s a great way to tell them how much you appreciate them and their staff.”