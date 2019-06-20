BEK Has Pictures To Share - Do You Recognize These Farms?

When BEK Communications expanded to include the Nome area, they found a few treasures decorating the walls of Nome’s former Inter-Community Telephone Company: aerial farmstead photos.

In their discovery, BEK took to heart the meaning photos like these often have to those who own or have owned the property, especially at the time when the photos were taken. Even though some may have moved from their farmstead, BEK wants to return these framed pictures to the owner or immediate family members and are asking for the community’s help to do so. See more photos and information in today's Times-Record.