Beautiful Gardens 2018
By:
TR Staff
Tuesday, August 21, 2018
VALLEY CITY, N.D.
Vote for your favorite garden with a "Like." The top three gardens with the most amount of "Likes" by noon on Tuesday, Aug. 28 win the contest. The top photos will be published in the Friday, Aug. 31 edition of the Times-Record. Feel free to share this album to encourage your friends and family to vote, but "Likes" must be on the album on the Times-Record page to count as a vote!
