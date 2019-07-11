Be Part of a World Record! VCBC Library Global Rocket Launch
TR Staff
Thursday, July 11, 2019
VALLEY CITY, N.D.
Next Thursday, July 17th, Valley City Barnes County Library’s Story Hour will come from space! Kids can watch astronauts read from the International Space Station, as we are all celebrating the 50th anniversary of the moon landing this month. The story hour from space follows a special, World-Record-Breaking event: a Global Rocket Launch at Medicine Wheel Park.
Pick up your Thursday, July 11th Times-Record to read more.
