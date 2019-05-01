BCN Men's Track and Field Thrives

The May – Port CG Invitational offered the opportunity for local teams to compete with both their Varsity and Junior Varsity teams. Both meets were held on the same day but scored separately, which offered the young athletes a chance to accurately compare their marks to athletes of similar age. The men's team showed great improvements as their Varsity team placed 9th of 12 and JV placed 5th of 11.

Devin Quick scored in the 200m, running a personal record of 26.24. This was a tremendous improvement from his indoor PR of 28.09. The JV 400m had a 4th and 6th place finish by BCN. Exander Minets ran 1:03.66 and Timothy Williams ran 1:06.29. Max Fehr set a personal record in the 300m Hurdles at 46.55. He was the anchor leg to BCN's 4 x 100 relay team. Soren Grotberg, Devin Quick, and Tanner Soupir assisted in their 4th place effort. The 12lb Shot Put was dominated by Barnes County, with Brady Guscette winning at 42'03”, Jonah Harstad taking 2nd, and Jack Fehr placing 6th. Max Fehr through 101'09” in the discus to take 5th while teammate Kade Christianson claimed 8th. M. Fehr also has seen a large increase in his javelin mark, placing 3rd at 139'01.50”. The JV discus saw a battle between Guscette, Harstad, and J. Fehr, placing 7th – 9th, respectively. Tanner Soupier cleared 5'03.75” for 4th in the High Jump. He then went 39'03.50” for a new personal record and a 5th place finish. Jared Kunze leaped 15'00” to claim 3rd in the JV Long Jump and 32'06.50” for 2nd in Triple.

The women's team, while small, was able to score a total of 20 points between Varsity and JV.

Attributing to team points were Ryann Guscette (7th in 100m – 15.87/ 7th in 400m – 1:16.66), Kendra Greshik (8th in 800m – 2:56.12), Allison Bryn (8th in 800m – 3:25.85/ 6th in 1600m – 7:17.81), Alexis Greshik (8th in 1kg Discus – 80'04”), Jordyn Everson (3rd in High Jump – 4'07”/ 5th in Triple Jump – 28'09”).

Other notable mentions include the personal records of; 100m - Soren Grotenberg, Jared Kunze, Jordyn Everson 200m – Devin Quick, Soren Grotenberg, Christian Hofmann, Timothy Williams 400m – Christian Hofmann, Kendra Greshik, Ryann Guscette, Hanna Weiland 800m – Kendra Greshik, Hanna Weiland, Allison Bryn 300m Hurdles – Max Fehr 12lb Shot Put – Gabe Porter, Jordan Carlson, William Schwehr, Levi Christianson 1.6kg Discus – Timothy Williams 600g Javelin – Hanna Weiland 800g Javelin – Max Fehr, Gabe Porter Long Jump – Devin Quick Triple Jump – Tanner Soupier.

Barnes County North Track and Field will compete at Central Cass on May 2nd. At the High School, 25 teams will begin races and field events at 4:00pm.