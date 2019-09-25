BCI Investigating Reported Sexual Assault at BC Jail

It has been confirmed today that The Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating a reported sexual assault that occurred inside the Barnes County Correctional Facility.

According to the report, a male correctional officer allegedly sexually assaulted a female officer while both individuals were on duty.

The alleged male assailant has been placed on paid administrative leave while the BCI is investigating this case.

No charges have yet been filed in this ongoing investigation.

Stay tuned for more on this matter.