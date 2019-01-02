BC Wildlife Hosts Membership Drive

By Ellie Boese, treditor@times-online.com

The Barnes County Wildlife Federation club is hosting its Membership Drive and Landowner Appreciation Supper January 2nd at the Valley City Eagles Club. Social hour begins at 5 p.m., with prize drawings at that time. Supper, which is free with a paid-up membership, will follow from 6-7 p.m.

Barnes County’s chapter is a part of the North Dakota Wildlife Federation (NDWF), the largest club in the state. The NDWF and its chapters are non-profit, focused on advancing educational programs, conserving natural resources, and managing recreational use of resources.

Lead by Perry Kapaun, the BCWF devotes its time and resources to promote outdoor opportunities for those who live in the area, as well as work to preserve those opportunities. The club has over 600 active members who work through local projects, habitat programs and other means to protect the beauty and enjoyment thousands of people see in hunting, camping, fishing and more.

While protecting the abundance of recreational opportunities throughout the county, the BCWF also focuses on protecting natural resources and giving individual sportsmen and conservationists a voice that is otherwise easily lost in the growing commercialization of wildlife and the increased destruction of natural resources.

In the book commemorating Valley City’s 100th Charter Anniversary (1883-1983), a note under the year 1945 states that wildlife chapter was organized at a meeting at the K-P hall, and that subsequently D.S. Ritchie was elected chairman of a North Dakota Wildlife Federation. That’s a long history of preserving outdoor opportunities, protecting natural resources and giving voice to sportsmen in the Barnes County area, and the club remains strong with its 600+ active members.

Today’s BCWF takes on projects and holds numerous fundraisers and other events throughout the year in its mission to protect, promote and enjoy natural resources. Some of the projects include the Lake Ashtabula Fishing Piers, Venison Donations for Valley City Food Pantry, Memorial Scholarships, River Road Cleanups and Hunter Education Sponsor.

Recently, Kapaun has been serving the community in conservation and education by helping to implement fishing piers, boat landings, and fish-cleaning stations, while writing grant proposals to benefit local educational and youth programs. Kapaun was quite recently approved for a $25,000 grant for Valley City’s Trap Club and looks toward applying for another to improve the boat landing area at Chautauqua Park.

Along with the Membership Drive and Landowner Appreciation Supper at the Eagles on January 2nd, the BCWF has these upcoming January events: Pheasant Tail Contest, Jan. 9; Winter Derby, Jan. 12; NDWF Convention, Jan. 18-19; and Sheyenne Valley Calling Contest, Jan. 19.

To learn more and see other upcoming events and the full list of BCWF projects, head to their website at http://www.barnescountywildlifeclub.org.

The club also meets the 2nd Wednesday of every month at the VC Eagles Club and welcomes new members.