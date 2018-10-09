Barnes County Youth to Celebrate National 4-H Week October 7-13

Special to Times-Record

For the 76th consecutive year, millions of youth, parents, volunteers and alumni across the country will celebrate National 4-H Week from October 7-13. This year's theme, Inspire Kids to Do, is a campaign that will give kids more opportunities to do, empowering them with the skills they need to succeed in life and career.

Throughout National 4-H Week, Barnes County 4-H will showcase the many ways 4-H inspires kids to do through hands-on learning experiences as well as highlight the remarkable 4-H youth in our community who work each day to make a positive impact on those around them.

4-H was founded on the belief that when kids are empowered to pursue their passions and chart their own course, their unique skills grow and take shape, helping them to become true leaders in their lives, careers and communities.

Barnes County Youth will be celebrating National 4-H week by creating awareness about the power of 4-H through local radio PSA’s, radio interviews, and electronic bulletin board messaging. In addition, the Barnes County Historical Museum window will be decorated with 4-H memorabilia, exhibits, and posters.

“4-H alumni around the country are always the first to acknowledge the significant positive impact 4-H had on them as young people; the opportunities and experiences that 4-H provides youth empowers them to become true leaders,” said Susan Milender Toppen, Barnes County 4-H Coordinator. “In fact, research has shown that young people in 4-H are almost four times as likely to contribute to their communities, and are twice as likely to engage in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) programs in their free time.”

In Barnes County, more than ninety 4-H youth and forty volunteers from the community are involved in 4-H.

