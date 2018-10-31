Barnes County Wildlife Federation Banquet & Auction to be held Nov. 2

By Ellie Boese

treditor@times-online.com

The Barnes County Wildlife Federation will host their Annual Banquet and Auction at the Valley City Eagles Club on Fri., Nov. 2 from 5-11 p.m. The event begins with a no-host social and raffles, welcoming community members to take a look at items and enter to win raffle prizes. The banquet is from 6:00 and the auction begins at 7:30.

Early bird drawing tickets had to have been purchased before Oct. 19 to be eligible for the $100 Meat Certificate from Valley Meats. With the purchase of a ticket, each attendee gets thrown into a grand prize drawing for a rifle.

Barnes County’s chapter is a part of the North Dakota Wildlife Federation (NDWF), the largest club in the state. The NDWF is a non-profit organization focused on advancing educational programs, conserving natural resources, and managing recreational use of resources.

Perry Kaupan has served as chairman of the Barnes County Wildlife Federation (BCWF) for 30 years and is in charge of Friday’s banquet and auction.

“We hold fundraisers like this to support our mission––local, youth-oriented, conservation and wildlife,” Kaupan said. “It’s our annual fundraiser for us, supporting our conservation and youth programs.”

Kaupan has been serving the community in his conservation and educational efforts, implementing fishing piers, boat landings, and fish-cleaning stations while writing grant proposals to benefit local educational and youth programs. Recently, Kaupan got approved for a $25,000 grant for Valley City’s Trap Club, and he’s applying for another to improve the boat landing area at Chautauqua Park.

As for the annual banquet/auction fundraiser, Valley City’s banquet is smaller than some held in other places through the year. Kaupan feels that keeping ticket prices encourages a more local, community feel as it encourages more people to enjoy the event.

“There’s a banquet that I go to every year where the tickets start at around eighty bucks. We keep it smaller,” he said. “People have a good time. It’s very family-youth-kid oriented, so everyone has a good time.”

The auction will include wildlife and outdoor items, and the grand prize rifle will be given away to a lucky ticket-holder later in the evening. Tickets are $25/person, $40/couple, and $20/youth and are available at the L&H Shoe Shop and Northwestern Industries. You can also purchase tickets by calling 701-490-1797.

Kaupan said he is excited for the event, reiterating that it’s always a good time but when asked what his favorite part of the banquet and auction was, he had a quick response.

“What’s the best part? Well, I’m the chairman so––when it’s over,” he laughed.