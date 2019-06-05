BARNES COUNTY: We Need Your Photos

The Times-Record is creating a memory photo book of Barnes County.

Our 2019 TR Photo Book will feature your photos in a beautiful glossy 5”x7” photo book.

Photographers -- get out your cameras and let's see what interests you....flowers, wildlife, family/friends, vacation, camping, water activiteis, the content is yours to share.

Email your photos to vctr@times-online.com before June 24th. Questions please call the TR office at (701) 845-0463.