Barnes County Sheriff Office Warns of Scam Alert

Special to Times-Record

The Barnes County Sheriff’s Office would like to make the public aware of a phone call scam that has been affecting residents of Barnes County. The phone number appears as the Barnes County Sheriff’s Office phone number. The caller claims to be a Deputy with the Sheriff’s Office and may provide a name. The caller tells the individual they are contacting them, because they have missed jury duty and now must pay certain fees, or an arrest warrant will be issued for them.

One resident stated that they were told to go to the local Family Dollar store in Valley City and purchase a certain type of card which they can put money on. They are required to use cash and told they cannot use a debit/credit card.

Our office has not received any reports from Barnes County residents that have followed through with the requests made by the callers. The Sheriff’s Office will not call residents and demand any type of payment.

If you have questions or concerns simply ask the caller to call you back.

Contact the Sheriff’s Office 701-845-8530 or the Clerk of Court 701-845-8512.

You may also find all the current members of the Sheriff’s Office listed on our website: http://www.barnescounty.us/dept/shf/