Barnes County North TF Competes Midweek

By Joey Marini

trsports@times-online.com

With the 2019 Indoor Season nearing an end, the Bison had an opportunity to utilize the Maple River Indoor meet as a midweek practice. Though the events were scored and registered as a true meet, a lot of athletes used this competition as preparation for the quickly approaching outdoor season. It was a rather large meet for the Concordia facility, hosting ten teams this past Tuesday.

Results

Women's

55m – 23rd Trinity Iverson 8.80

200m – 25th Jordyn Everson 33.02, 27th Trinity Iverson 33.80

400m – 10th Ashley McFadgen 1:13.25, 16th Kendra Greshik 1:16.90

800m - 6th Ashley McFadgen 2:58.58, 10th Kendra Greshik 3:12.79

High Jump – 5th Jordyn Everson 4'07”

Long Jump – 7th Jordyn Everson 13'0.50”

Shot Put – 12th Hope Wilson 30'10”, 20th Lexi Greshik 27'9.50”, 30th Jaycee Rudolph 24'1”

Men's

55m – 18th Soren Grotberg 7.72

200m – 31st Devin Quick 28.09, 40th Peter Bryn 31.07

High Jump – 6th Devin Quick 5'02”, 8th Tanner Soupir 5'2”

Long Jump – 9th Tanner Soupir 15'11”, 13th Devin Quick 15'2.50”, 20th Peter Bryn 12'2.50”

Triple Jump – 6th Tanner Soupir 37'7.50”, 15th Devin Quick 31'08”, 20th Peter Bryn 28'10”

Shot Put – 15th Max Fehr 33'08”, 20th Gabe Porter 32'05”, 34th Kade Christianson 28'0”, 39th Jordan Carlson 25'3.50”

Other notable performances by local talent include Griggs County's Jaxon Gronneberg (6th in M55m/ 8th in MTJ), Ellie Brown (4th in W1600m), Kaylyn Briss (7th in W1600m), Mark Sammons (1st in M3200m), Aaron Moser (2nd in M3200m/ 8th in M55m HH), Jenna Larson (2nd in WPV), Madison Feiring (7th in WPV), Gabe Costello (3rd in MPV), Hunter Gronneberg (3rd in MLJ), Erin Haugen (1st in WSP), Liberty Hook (8th in WSP) and Enderlin's Emma Baasch (1st in W400m/ 2nd in WLJ), Genevieve Gruba (6th in W400m/ 5th in W55m HH/ 6th in WHJ), Adam Punton (5th in M400m), Dakota Claus (7th in W800m), Thrive Pulkabek (2nd in M1600m), Lane McCleary (3rd in M1600m), Hale Berntson (7th in M1600m), Emma Schroeder (8th in W55m HH/ 7th in WTJ), Cody Worrell (7th in M55m HH), Rachel Bergstedt (6th in WHJ), Evan Richman (5th in MLJ), Kassidy Wendt (6th in WTJ), and Courtney Hovelson (6th in WSP).

Spring sports continue to be at the mercy of mother nature, but athletes all over the county are sprinting their way into the outdoor season with high expectations and optimism. Barnes County North will continue their indoor campaign in Grand Forks for the Red River Indoor meet on April 4th. They travel down to South Dakota in search of warmer weather and unfamiliar competition on April 9th.