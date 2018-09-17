Barnes County Jail Committee Looks at Report
By:
TR Staff
Monday, September 17, 2018
VALLEY CITY, N.D.
By Sheila Anderson
trsports@times-
online.com
Last week, the members of the Barnes County Jail Committee met to discuss the results of an assessment report on the local jail.
The report was done by the EAPC architectural firm based in Fargo, with Alan Dostert as the architect. The Barnes County Commission commissioned EAPC in the context of providing the assessment of the building and associated structures and grounds.
The building was originally built in 1908 as the sheriff’s residence, with the jail addition built in 1914.
The report from EAPC pointed out some minor issues and some major issues.
Read more in today's, Monday, September 17th, Tiems-Record
Category: