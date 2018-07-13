Barnes County Jail Audit Complete

The North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation audited the Barnes County Correctional Center on May 22 and will allow the jail to remain open as a Grade 1 facility for a year.

That means the jail can again hold inmates up to one year.

A report sent to the media this week stated, “The BCCF will continue to be monitored by the DOCR until the year’s end. At that time, BCCF must have a plan in place to either extensively renovate or build a new jail.”

The audit found the BCCF to be non-compliant with three standards and compliant with 102.

More on this story can be found in the July 13 edition of the Times-Record.