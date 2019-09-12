Barnes County Historical Society and Museum Introduce“Willard”

Photo Courtesy of Barnes County Historical Society/Wes Anderson

BCHS WORLD PREMIER: Alan Komrosky brought in for the first-ever public showing, a part of his latest project dubbed "Willard" after the landowner in SW North Dakota. Another branch of the Ceratopsian family, Willard is much larger than Gundy, by direct comparison, and potentially stood another two feet taller at the hip than even Bob! Thank you, Alan and crew, at Hell Creek Relics for making this possible. The Barnes County Museum is located at 315 Central Ave. N., Valley City.