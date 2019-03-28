Barnes County Correctional Facility Pursues State Standard Compliancy

Joey Marini

trsports@times-online.com

A little over a year ago, the Barnes County Correctional Facility was deemed unsafe for employees, inmates, and the community, not in compliance with 43 state recommended standards. New Jail Administrator, Jeremy Wolff, Captain Jen Youngblood, and Sheriff McClaflin have been working their fingers to the bone alongside contractors and community members to renovate and bring the facility up to standards.

Jeremy Wolff, originally from Havana, has lived in Valley City since attending Valley City State University in 2000. Wolff acted as a correctional officer and corporal from 2007 – 2013 and also worked in the Reserve Unit. He attributes his knowledge of the incarceration system to both working in the business end of things as well as having first hand training in the law enforcement side. The relationship between the Sheriff's department and the Barnes County Correctional Facility must be of unison and cohesion in order to optimally operate. Wolff's duties are, but are not limited to, budgeting, allocation of resources, paying bills, and devising and supervising boarding contracts.

Captain Jen Youngblood is the head of the Correctional Officers, overseeing their training, schooling, and daily operations.

“The staff has come a long way. We have made big steps in the right direction for our fundamentals, mode of thinking, and being in tune with the needs and goals of the state. We also have been making a big push towards more certified staff.” Captain Youngblood also notes their progression into having more staff certified through the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (DOCR). The DOCR's mission statement is to “enhance public safety, to reduce the risk of future criminal behavior by holding adult and juvenile individuals accountable, and to provide opportunities for change.” Playing a vital role in the development of the facility, Captain Youngblood acknowledges the push for safety, explaining how some areas of the perimeter are not secure in the state's standards.

Approximately 8 of the standards that are not in compliance with the state's standards seem to be minute and, either are in the process of, or have been corrected already. Things such as needing a new dishwasher, repairs made on heating systems, and storage have been the nature of a handful of the standards. Members of the community, from contractors to ex-employees, have lent a hand in the smaller aspects of things. Captain Youngblood informs the actual physical plant is not structurally sound. This has led to the beginning stages of developing a new facility within the next few years. With a new facility underway, Captain Youngblood looks to continue her duties of certified staff maintenance; holding officers accountable and to a higher standards, more in tune with the state.

Sheriff McClaflin believes the new facility will be covered by grants with assistance from private funding. Land for the development has already been decided, just east of John Deere Seeding Group. This property will be easily accessible to many different counties, being right off the I-94. When asked about what he wants most from this new facility, he responded “one cohesive unit between all departments in the county.” This would assist in the safety of the inmates, employees, and community by enabling better communication and higher security within the jail. It has yet to be discussed in detail, but Barnes County Commissioner, Bill Carlblom, hosts meetings open to the public where discussions occur defining classifications of inmates, quantity of cells, and other immediate concerns when developing land as well as a new facility.

As for the current Barnes County Correctional Facility, erected in 1914, plans are unclear. The probability of it being torn down exists. There is also talk of the State Historical Society of North Dakota looking at preserving the building, however, the finances behind whether or not that would be feasible have not been discussed in depth. There was a big push to preserve the North Dakota Mill and Elevator, which was demolished this past year. Whether or not the building stays or if it becomes a vacant lot, granting parking access to the high school or the courthouse, it's legacy will live on as will the stories, legends, and experiences brought forth by the law enforcement, correctional officers, employees, and the community.