Back-to-School time: School Registration Information and Important Upcoming Dates to Remember

Special to Times-Record

Valley City 2019-20 school registration, for all grades, will be held August 12 & 13 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the school, 540 3rd Ave NE. For more information call (701) 845-1453.

St. Catherine School 2019-20 school registration will be held August 12 & 13 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. in the Hi-Liner Activity Center (HAC). For more information call (701) 845-0483.

• August 8: 7-12 grade Fall Activity Parent/Students/Coaches Meeting in the

Hi-Liner Activity Center (HAC) at 6:30pm

• August 9: New to the District Jr/Sr High Student Registration 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Jr/Sr High Offices

• August 19: Back to School Night at Jefferson Elementary from 5-6 p.m.

• August 19: Back to School Night at Washington Elementary from 6-7 p.m.

• August 20: Back to School Night for 7th Graders at Jr High School 6-7 p.m.

• August 21: First Day of School for VCPS St. Catherine, Maple Valley, Barnes County North and Litchville-Marion, 2019-20 school year.

• August 28: School Pictures at Jefferson Elementary

• August 30: School Pictures at Washington Elementary

• August 30: School Pictures Jr/Sr High

• September 2: NO SCHOOL Labor Day (August 8th- September 2nd, 2019)

Special note: In a previous article the Times-Record accidently listed St. Catherine School registration incorrectly in the heading of the article. St. Catherine School registration will be held on August 12th and 13th for the 2019-20 school year.

