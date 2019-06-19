AWOL Sex Offender Arrested

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) -- 7 a.m. UPDATE -- The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the registered sex offender who went AWOL from the state's hospital grounds in Jamestown late Tuesday has been arrested.

Troopers say 30-year-old Jerry Roy Stewart was taken into custody around 6:36 a.m. after multiple motorists had spotted a man walking southbound on Highway 281 south of Jamestown.

The trooper who investigated the reports arrested Stewart without any incident.

No other information regarding this situation has been released.

12:03 a.m. -- A registered sex offender who has violent tendencies is AWOL from the North Dakota State Hospital in Jamestown Tuesday evening.

Jerry Roy Stewart, 30, left his unit around 7:45 p.m. during a 15-minute pass to walk on the hospital's grounds, but failed to return. Stewart was committed to the hospital for chemical dependency issues, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

He is a registered sex offender, and his registry status shows he has violent tendencies. Stewart also has a lengthy criminal history that includes assault and is currently on probation with the state's department of corrections.