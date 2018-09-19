Autumn Equinox at the Medicine Wheel

TR Staff

treditor@times-online.com

Valley City residents are urged to journey to Medicine Wheel Park on Saturday, September 22 for a celebration of the Autumnal Equinox.

Barnes County Historical Society Museum Curator Wes Anderson encourages all to join in the fun with an informal meeting up at the VCSU Medicine Wheel to observe the change of the seasons, sunset at 7:30 p.m.

The park that began 25 years ago under the direction of Dr. Joe Stickler, Medicine Wheel Park Curator, and his students today includes two solar calendars, including its namesake, a medicine wheel or horizon calendar, and a meridian or noontime calendar. Other highlights of the park include Native American burial mounds, a solar system model, woodland nature trails, scenic outlooks of Valley City and the Sheyenne River, a perennial flower garden with native flowers and a portion of the North Country National Scenic Trail.

The medicine wheel’s largest circle measures 213 feet around. The 28 spokes radiating from its center represent the number of days in the lunar cycle. Six spokes extending well beyond the wheel are aligned to the horizon positions of sunrises and sunsets on the first days of the four seasons.

As for why such historically used calendars are important to remember Stickler explains that calendars were one of the first sciences "add(ing) regularity to your life" helping to develop more structured societies. Not only is it a recollection of past sciences, but it reminds us how we got to where we are now.

The park is located at 205 Winter Show Road, SE and all are invited to see the park's newest developments and to join with friends to watch the sunset and more.

For more information contact Wes Anderson at (701) 845-0966.