Authorities Recover Vehicle & Body from Sheyenne River

The search for missing Valley City man Mark Davies ended today when authorities pulled his vehicle from the Sheyenne River a mile north of Kathryn. A press release from the Barnes County Sheriff’s Office confirms that “a body was located inside the vehicle," presumed to be Davies.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and the Barnes County Sheriff’s Office and Valley City Police Department ask that anyone with additional information about the case contact them.

