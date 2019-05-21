ATTENTION PHOTOGRAPHERS

ATTENTION: NON-PROFESSIONAL PHOTOGRAPHERS

The Times-Record is asking for your photos of Barnes County.

Our 2019 TR Photo Book will feature your photos in a beautiful glossy 5”x7” photo book.

Photos can be of anything to do with the spring and summer seasons.

Family, friends, camping, wildlife, flowers, we want to see whatever your camera is drawn to.

Please email your photos to vctr@times-online.com before June 24th

Questions -- call the TR office 845-0463