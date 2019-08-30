Attention Jefferson Elementary Parents

Parents/Guardians at Jefferson Elementary,

We made it through Phase I Central Avenue Construction at Jefferson Elementary. Thank you all for working with our staff and school to provide a safe student dropoff and pickup area in the Hanna Field parking lot. On Tuesday, September 3rd in the afternoon you will see and be impacted by Phase II Central Avenue Construction beginning between the entrance of Hanna Field and 12th Street Intersection. We have been informed by the City of Valley City and KLJ Engineers that Phase II will likely be completed in the next 2-3 weeks. For your information we have again attached the map of Central Avenue Phase II Construction around Jefferson Elementary. Please review prior to Tuesday afternoon.

Thank you for continuing to walk your students to the sidewalk in the morning and pick them up on the sidewalk in the afternoon in the Hanna Field parking lot. We are kindly asking you to continue to do this for the duration of this construction project. We understand that this may be an inconvenience to some of you, however, we really care about all the students at Jefferson and believe this is the safest way for them to arrive and depart school during the construction project.

If you have any suggestions or ideas about how we can continue to create a safe pickup or dropoff at Jefferson Elementary please don't hesitate to reach out to me, Principal Troy Miller, or School Resource Officer Sean Hagen. Below, I've included all of our contact information;

Josh Johnson- 701.845.0483 (ext.1)

Troy Miller- 701.845.0622, troy.miller@k12.nd.us

Sean Hagen- 701.840.9761, sean.hagen@k12.nd.us

Thank you Parents and Guardians!