Artists Work Displayed in Governor Art Show

Special to Times-Record

Congratulations to the Jr. & Sr. High School Governor Show (ND Juried Art Show) 2018-2019 winners, instructed by art teachers Kelly Callahan, senior high and Stephani Krueger, junior high.

“We have some pretty amazing students and their honors show it,” Krueger pointed out. “Sr. High Art instructor Kelly Callahan and I are very proud of their accomplishments.”

Winners:

Governor’s Award (will be displayed in Governor Doug Burgum’s office) – Sydney Nelson (11th Grade)- Smell the Roses

Congressional Art Award (will be displayed in Representative Kelly Armstrong’s office) – Karter Blueshield (1st Grade)- My Cow

Northern Vision Award (will be displayed in Senator John Hoeven’s office) – Kendra Green (8th Grade)- Pause

Taube Museum of Art Award – Carly Goven (8th grade)- Converse Collage

Spotlight Award – Addison Loehr (4th Grade)- Puppy

Governor’s Show Traveling Award – Sydney Nelson (11th Grade)- Dull Eyes

Katy Meester (11th Grade)- Main Street, USA

Jared Eggermont (10th Grade)- Tropical Plants (Still Life)

Alyssa Thomsen (7th Grade)- Hatching Penguin

Faith Orner (9th Grade)- Anchor’s Away

Faith Peterson (8th Grade)- Bulb of Insecurities

Miles Johnson (8th Grade)- A Day in the Capital

Wyatt Friestad (8th Grade)- Time for A Change

Addison Gerhardt (3rd Grade)- Rainbow Color Wheel

Noah DeCouteau- (1st Grade)- The Little White Owl

Mason Dahl (3rd Grade)- Mayflower

Halle Welken (2nd Grade)- God Bless America

Layni Bakalar (4th Grade)- Donut

Brianna Walker (4th Grade)- Elmer’s Glue