Artists Work Displayed in Governor Art Show
Special to Times-Record
Congratulations to the Jr. & Sr. High School Governor Show (ND Juried Art Show) 2018-2019 winners, instructed by art teachers Kelly Callahan, senior high and Stephani Krueger, junior high.
“We have some pretty amazing students and their honors show it,” Krueger pointed out. “Sr. High Art instructor Kelly Callahan and I are very proud of their accomplishments.”
Winners:
Governor’s Award (will be displayed in Governor Doug Burgum’s office) – Sydney Nelson (11th Grade)- Smell the Roses
Congressional Art Award (will be displayed in Representative Kelly Armstrong’s office) – Karter Blueshield (1st Grade)- My Cow
Northern Vision Award (will be displayed in Senator John Hoeven’s office) – Kendra Green (8th Grade)- Pause
Taube Museum of Art Award – Carly Goven (8th grade)- Converse Collage
Spotlight Award – Addison Loehr (4th Grade)- Puppy
Governor’s Show Traveling Award – Sydney Nelson (11th Grade)- Dull Eyes
Katy Meester (11th Grade)- Main Street, USA
Jared Eggermont (10th Grade)- Tropical Plants (Still Life)
Alyssa Thomsen (7th Grade)- Hatching Penguin
Faith Orner (9th Grade)- Anchor’s Away
Faith Peterson (8th Grade)- Bulb of Insecurities
Miles Johnson (8th Grade)- A Day in the Capital
Wyatt Friestad (8th Grade)- Time for A Change
Addison Gerhardt (3rd Grade)- Rainbow Color Wheel
Noah DeCouteau- (1st Grade)- The Little White Owl
Mason Dahl (3rd Grade)- Mayflower
Halle Welken (2nd Grade)- God Bless America
Layni Bakalar (4th Grade)- Donut
Brianna Walker (4th Grade)- Elmer’s Glue
