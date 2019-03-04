Area Student Granted Make-A-Wish

By Ellie Boese

treditor@times-online.com

4th grade Maple Valley student Owen Steckler was surprised on February 22 with the reveal that he’s been granted a Make-A-Wish. Owen was diagnosed with Limb-Girdle Muscular Dystrophy, a rare disease that causes weakness and decline of the muscles in the arms and legs while putting stress on the heart and lungs. He is currently part of a gene therapy clinical trial being conducted in Columbus Ohio and travels to Sioux Falls, SD, for treatment every six months.

Maple Valley School District students, staff and faculty threw a party with Hawaiian leis, balloons, cake and more to celebrate the announcement. Owen embraced his mother, Amanda, clearly thrilled and moved with the reveal of his Make-A-Wish.

His family, Brian, Madisyn, Amanda and Brian Steckler, were all at the celebration. They will fly to Hawaii on March 8th as Owen’s Make-A-Wish.

Maple Valley School in Tower City will host a benefit for Owen and his family May 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to raise funds to assist with medical costs.